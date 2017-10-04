LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: What the Twins Wild Card roster could look like
It Happened! (ep 139)
Time to celebrate: Twins clinch playoff berth with a little help from their rivals
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Super Stories with Reusse
Previous Story
Week 33 – Multiple Win Quarterbacks Pt. 11
Week 34 – Multiple Win Quarterbacks Pt. 12
By
Elizabeth Fenske
October 4, 2017 1:10 pm
This week is Part 2 of 2 looking at Tom Brady’s Super Bowl career.
Topics:
Super Stories with Reusse
Leave A Comment
Recommended
Latest
BONUS: Twins Wrap post-game show after loss to Yankees
Byron Buxton says he’ll get scans after being pulled from game over back tightness
Zulgad: Ervin Santana goes two-and-out, leading to Twins being one-and-done
Purple FTW! Podcast: Please Be Good, Michael Floyd feat. Darren Wolfson (ep. 428)
Vikings react to losing Dalvin Cook for the year
Vikings film review: Rudolph as a downfield threat, Joseph dominates
Lynx-Sparks matchup in Game 5 is peak sports drama
Despite wild card loss, 2017 a remarkable season
Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Twins outclassed in bullpen battle, Santana’s short start, New York’s power
Zulgad: Ervin Santana goes two-and-out, leading to Twins being one-and-done
Super Stories with Reusse
Previous Story
Week 33 – Multiple Win Quarterbacks Pt. 11