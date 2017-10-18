LISTEN NOW

Super Stories with Reusse

Previous Story Week 35 – Defensive Super Bowl MVPs Pt. 1

Week 36 – Defensive Super Bowl MVPs Pt. 2

By Elizabeth Fenske October 18, 2017 12:54 pm

Part 2 of the Defensive MVP talk continues this week with Malcolm Smith, Von Miller and more.

Topics:
Super Stories with Reusse
Leave A Comment



Super Stories with Reusse

Previous Story Week 35 – Defensive Super Bowl MVPs Pt. 1