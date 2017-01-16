Ride w/Reusse Links – January 16

LISTEN NOW
4-Play with Mackey & Judd
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Wetmore’s projected 25-man Twins roster for Opening Day 2017
The future of the Vikings, part 4: The offensive line
Wild owner Leipold is wrong, Wild do have what it takes to win a Cup
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
LIVE ON 1500
6:00pm
4-Play w/Mackey & Judd
- 4 of Phil & Judd
7:00pm
Happy Hour
- Wine & Spirits Show, presented by MGM Wine & Spirits and Jester Concepts
8:00pm
The Dan LeBatard Show
- Dan LeBatard and Stugotz
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse links – January 12
Ride w/Reusse Links – January 16
By
Emmanuel Hill
|
@mannyhill84
January 16, 2017 5:42 pm
Andy Reid disagrees with the late holding call on Eric Fisher
Steelers back Tomlin after his message last night
Steph Curry doesn’t mind being the 4th highest paid Warrior
Topics:
The Ride w/Reusse
Leave A Comment
Recommended
Latest
Wetmore’s projected 25-man Twins roster for Opening Day 2017
Cowboys lost, but Prescott showed great poise
Would Mauer Detractors rest easier if the Twins said this out loud?
Watch: Mike Zimmer talks about Teddy Bridgewater’s recovery on ESPN
Searching for answers to Sam Bradford’s third-down woes
Matt and Judd’s Hockey Adventure ep. 2: Checking in on Suter and Parise
Would Mauer Detractors rest easier if the Twins said this out loud?
Report: Vikings to hire new running backs coach
Wild owner Leipold is wrong, Wild do have what it takes to win a Cup
Despite devastating loss, Prescott and Cowboys will be among NFC’s elite for years to come
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse links – January 12