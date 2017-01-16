LISTEN NOW
4-Play with Mackey & Judd
LIVE ON 1500

The Ride w/Reusse

Previous Story Ride w/Reusse links – January 12

Ride w/Reusse Links – January 16

By Emmanuel Hill | @mannyhill84 January 16, 2017 5:42 pm
  • Andy Reid disagrees with the late holding call on Eric Fisher

  • Steelers back Tomlin after his message last night

  • Steph Curry doesn’t mind being the 4th highest paid Warrior
    • Topics:
    The Ride w/Reusse
    Leave A Comment



    The Ride w/Reusse

    Previous Story Ride w/Reusse links – January 12