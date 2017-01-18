Ride w/Reusse links – January 18

LISTEN NOW
The Ride with Reusse
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Wetmore’s projected 25-man Twins roster for Opening Day 2017
The future of the Vikings, part 4: The offensive line
Wild owner Leipold is wrong, Wild do have what it takes to win a Cup
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
LIVE ON 1500
6:00pm
ESPN Radio SportsBeat
- Daily commentary from ESPN contributors
6:00pm
The Great Outdoors
- Exploring Minnesota
7:00pm
The Dan LeBatard Show
- Dan LeBatard and Stugotz
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse Links – January 16
Ride w/Reusse links – January 18
By
Emmanuel Hill
|
@mannyhill84
January 18, 2017 5:41 pm
If you missed Jared Spurgeon’s fantastic goal against the Devils, here it is
Referee who Travis Kelce ripped will ref the Super Bowl
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, and Ivan Rodgriguez make the Hall of Fame
Topics:
The Ride w/Reusse
Leave A Comment
Recommended
Latest
There’s no financial hurry, but Rubio trade rumors make more sense now
Zulgad: Boudreau makes no attempt to hide displeasure after Wild’s third-period meltdown
2016 analysis: The highs and lows of Brian Dozier’s incredible season
Report: Wolves shopping Ricky Rubio
10 free agent offensive linemen the Vikings should avoid
Keeping up with the Packers (ep. 186)
The future of the Vikings, part 7: The defensive backs
‘Dumb hockey’ creating defensive storm clouds amid the Wild offensive sunshine
Zulgad: Boudreau makes no attempt to hide displeasure after Wild’s third-period meltdown
There’s no financial hurry, but Rubio trade rumors make more sense now
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse Links – January 16