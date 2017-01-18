LISTEN NOW
Ride w/Reusse links – January 18

By Emmanuel Hill | @mannyhill84 January 18, 2017 5:41 pm
  • If you missed Jared Spurgeon’s fantastic goal against the Devils, here it is

  • Referee who Travis Kelce ripped will ref the Super Bowl

  • Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines, and Ivan Rodgriguez make the Hall of Fame
