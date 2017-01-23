LISTEN NOW
Ride w/Reusse Links – January 23

By Emmanuel Hill | @mannyhill84 January 23, 2017 5:06 pm
  • Timberwolves announce the purchase of D-League’s Iowa Energy

  • Johnny Manziel tweets at Donald Trump, then deletes his account

  • Tom Brady says he texts Matt Ryan regularly

