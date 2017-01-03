LISTEN NOW
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Vikes Insight Video: Is Sam Bradford a legit franchise QB?
The future of the Vikings, part 1: The quarterbacks
The future of the Vikings, Part 2: Running backs
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
LIVE ON 1500
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse links – December 29
Ride w/Reusse links – January 3
By
Emmanuel Hill
|
@mannyhill84
January 3, 2017 7:47 pm
Tracy Claeys fired
Johnny Manziel in the news again
Pete Carroll says miscommunication led to Golden Tate not returning to Seattle
Topics:
The Ride w/Reusse
Leave A Comment
Recommended
Latest
Mark Coyle on Tracy Claeys fallout: ‘We need strong leadership’
5 takeaways from Mike Zimmer’s final presser of the season
Wetmore: Kinzler emerged as closer, bright spot for Twins
TOUCH 'EM ALL: Can Dodgers afford to pass on Dozier?
10 Vikings Pro Football Focus grades that stand out
Mark Coyle on Tracy Claeys fallout: ‘We need strong leadership’
Done deal: Tracy Claeys fired as Gophers football coach
Wetmore: If the Twins are posturing over Brian Dozier, they’ve done a great job
5 takeaways from Mike Zimmer’s final presser of the season
The future of the Vikings, Part 2: Running backs
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse links – December 29