LISTEN NOW
ESPN Radio
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Vikes Insight Video: Is Sam Bradford a legit franchise QB?
The future of the Vikings, part 1: The quarterbacks
The future of the Vikings, Part 2: Running backs
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
LIVE ON 1500
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse links – January 4
Ride w/Reusse links – January 6
By
Emmanuel Hill
|
@mannyhill84
January 6, 2017 6:04 pm
Atlanta Hawks GM apologizes for racially insensitive joke
Sun Belt Commish says games need to be shortened
Topics:
The Ride w/Reusse
Leave A Comment
Recommended
Latest
WATCH: New Gophers coach P.J. Fleck’s introductory press conference
P.J. Fleck’s big performance review will come in Year 3
Zulgad: Vikings’ defensive three pack: Barr’s down season a cause for concern
Feelings Aren’t Numbers: What Would a Trade Say About the Wolves
How do 2016 HOF finalist running backs stack up against Peterson?
Zulgad: Fleck brings off-the-charts enthusiasm, now let’s see if that turns into victories
Gophers win at Northwestern, go 2-0 on the road in the Big Ten
Zulgad: Gophers AD shows a different side in landing P.J. Fleck as his football coach
P.J. Fleck’s big performance review will come in Year 3
Who will be the Timberwolves’ next all-star?
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse links – January 4