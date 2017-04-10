LISTEN NOW
4-Play with Mackey & Judd
LIVE ON 1500

The Ride w/Reusse

Previous Story Ride w/Reusse links – April 5

Ride w/Reusse Links – April 10

By Emmanuel Hill | @mannyhill84 April 10, 2017 5:48 pm
  • Freezing Cold Takes exposed plenty of Sergio doubters from yesterday… Reusse didn’t make the cut

    • Topics:
    The Ride w/Reusse
    Leave A Comment



    The Ride w/Reusse

    Previous Story Ride w/Reusse links – April 5