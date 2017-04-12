LISTEN NOW
The Great Outdoors
LIVE ON 1500

The Ride w/Reusse

Previous Story Ride w/Reusse Links – April 10

Ride w/Reusse Links – April 12

By Emmanuel Hill | @mannyhill84 April 12, 2017 5:58 pm
  • Eric Kaler and Tracy Claeys contradicted each other in emails on Gopher football suspensions

  • Wayzata’s James Laurinaitis is retiring after 8 NFL seasons
    • Topics:
    The Ride w/Reusse
    Leave A Comment



    The Ride w/Reusse

    Previous Story Ride w/Reusse Links – April 10