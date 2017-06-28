LISTEN NOW

The Ride w/Reusse

Previous Story Ride w/Reusse links – June 26

Ride w/Reusse links – 6/28

By Emmanuel Hill | @mannyhill84 June 28, 2017 5:34 pm
  • More on John McEnroe vs. Serena Williams

  • Jason Williams out 6 to 8 months after knee injury in Big 3 league

  • Miguel Montero DFA’d by Cubs after his comments yesterday
    • Topics:
    The Ride w/Reusse
    Leave A Comment



    The Ride w/Reusse

    Previous Story Ride w/Reusse links – June 26