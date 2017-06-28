LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Underneath Latavius Murray’s No. 25, a story of death and deep friendship
BONUS: Are the Twins better suited for the postseason than the regular season?
VIDEO: Twins top draft pick Royce Lewis swings for the fences in his first game as a pro
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse links – June 26
Ride w/Reusse links – 6/28
By
Emmanuel Hill
|
@mannyhill84
June 28, 2017 5:34 pm
More on John McEnroe vs. Serena Williams
Jason Williams out 6 to 8 months after knee injury in Big 3 league
Miguel Montero DFA’d by Cubs after his comments yesterday
Topics:
The Ride w/Reusse
Leave A Comment
Recommended
Latest
Underneath Latavius Murray’s No. 25, a story of death and deep friendship
Report: Hearing on Michael Floyd suspension held last week
Notes from Fenway: Byron Buxton on his new swing mechanics
Report: Wolves among teams interested in free agent Andre Iguodala
Dillon Gee gets sent back to minors without appearing in a game for Twins
Phil Hughes is back with the Twins — as a member of the bullpen
The quiet defensive improvement Jason Castro has provided the Twins
Around the NFL: Thoughts on Clinton Portis, jerseys, roster strength and worst-to-firsts
Zulgad: Minnesota sports confidence rankings are something to howl about
Notes from Fenway: Byron Buxton on his new swing mechanics
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse links – June 26