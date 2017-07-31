LISTEN NOW

The Ride w/Reusse

Previous Story Ride w/Reusse links – July 27

Ride w/Reusse links – July 31

By Emmanuel Hill | @mannyhill84 July 31, 2017 5:01 pm
  • Brandon Kintzler traded to the Nationals

  • Pete Rose is being accused of statutory rape in the 1970s

  • Steve Bartman receives a World Series ring from the Cubs

    • Topics:
    The Ride w/Reusse
    Leave A Comment



    The Ride w/Reusse

    Previous Story Ride w/Reusse links – July 27