LISTEN NOW

The Ride w/Reusse

Previous Story Ride w/Reusse links – 6/28

Ride w/Reusse links – July 6

By Emmanuel Hill | @mannyhill84 July 6, 2017 4:53 pm

Former Twins reliever Fernando Abad makes Adrian Beltre’s knees buckle with an ephus

  • The Grizzlies will retire Zach Randolph’s number

  • Novak Djokovic brushes off John McEnroe’s comments

  • Theo Epstein says Cubs fixes are in house

    • Topics:
    The Ride w/Reusse
    Leave A Comment



    The Ride w/Reusse

    Previous Story Ride w/Reusse links – 6/28