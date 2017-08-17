LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
10 players who stood out in Vikings’ preseason opener
Pat Elflein: The next great Minnesota Vikings center
BONUS: Would you ask Paul Molitor to come back next year as Twins manager?
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse links – August 14
Ride w/Reusse Links – August 17
By
Emmanuel Hill
|
@mannyhill84
August 17, 2017 5:22 pm
DeMaurice Smith says a work stoppage in 2021 is almost a certainty
Kevin Durant says he will not visit the White House
MLB and players union discussing pace-of-play changes for 2018
Topics:
The Ride w/Reusse
Leave A Comment
Recommended
Latest
Vikings GM Spielman: Dalvin Cook is a ‘complete back’
Twins slugger Miguel Sano is on pace to set a new MLB strikeout record
Mackensie Alexander’s growth tied to being coachable
Zulgad: Matt Cullen is just the latest aging athlete to be welcomed by a Minnesota team
Preseason matchup vs. Seattle will carry weight in O-line battle
Twins slugger Miguel Sano is on pace to set a new MLB strikeout record
With focus on game management, will Zimmer be aggressive on fourth down?
Glen Perkins says he’s ‘ready to go’ with Twins on Thursday or Friday
Twins are shuffling the pitching deck, Aaron Slegers will make MLB debut
Fantasy Football: Sleeper RBs and Updated Cheat Sheets
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse links – August 14