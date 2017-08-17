LISTEN NOW

Ride w/Reusse Links – August 17

By Emmanuel Hill | @mannyhill84 August 17, 2017 5:22 pm
  • DeMaurice Smith says a work stoppage in 2021 is almost a certainty

  • Kevin Durant says he will not visit the White House

  • MLB and players union discussing pace-of-play changes for 2018

