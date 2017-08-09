LISTEN NOW

Ride w/Reusse Links – August 9

By Emmanuel Hill | @mannyhill84 August 9, 2017 4:54 pm
  • NFL will hire up to 24 full-time officials

  • Vince Wilfork signs a one-day contract to retire a Patriot

  • Joe West suspended for his Adrian Beltre comments

    • Someone made a video compilation of Hawk Harrelson calling White Sox walk-off losses

