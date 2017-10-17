LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
An un-Bear-able win for the Vikings (ep 230)
BONUS: 5 reasons to be optimistic about the Twins
Zulgad: Sam or Teddy? Vikings’ quarterback situation about to get more interesting
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse Links – August 17
Ride w/Reusse links – October 17
By
Emmanuel Hill
|
@mannyhill84
October 17, 2017 4:44 pm
Twins hire Baseball America’s John Manuel to join scouting staff
Sam and Christian Ponder go at it with Barstool Sports
Topics:
The Ride w/Reusse
Leave A Comment
Recommended
Latest
BONUS: Twins make an intriguing hire, plus one thing that needs to be on their wish list
The Timberwolves are positioned for a return to the playoffs … finally
Twins hire longtime Baseball America editor to work in pro scouting
Why everyone believes in Teddy Bridgewater
What does Teddy’s return to practice mean for the Vikings? (ep 234)
The Timberwolves are positioned for a return to the playoffs … finally
Film review: Play-actions and personnel packages driving Vikings passing game
Twins hire longtime Baseball America editor to work in pro scouting
Jerick McKinnon says Teddy Bridgewater makes teammates ‘feel like he’s with us’
Explaining the Vikings’ defensive success in 9 stats
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse Links – August 17