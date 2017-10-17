LISTEN NOW

The Ride w/Reusse

Previous Story Ride w/Reusse Links – August 17

Ride w/Reusse links – October 17

By Emmanuel Hill | @mannyhill84 October 17, 2017 4:44 pm
  • Twins hire Baseball America’s John Manuel to join scouting staff

  • Sam and Christian Ponder go at it with Barstool Sports

    • Topics:
    The Ride w/Reusse
    Leave A Comment



    The Ride w/Reusse

    Previous Story Ride w/Reusse Links – August 17