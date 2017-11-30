LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Who will be the next closer for the Minnesota Twins? Part I: Trade candidates
How a group of underdogs became the best defensive line in the NFL
Change at center helped Falcons, Vikings bounce back from collapses
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse links – November 27
Ride w/Reusse Links – 11/30
By
Emmanuel Hill
|
@mannyhill84
November 30, 2017 5:03 pm
Tiger Woods returns to competitive golf, shoots a -3
Rick Pitino is suing the Louisville Athletic Association for $37.6 million
Florida State and their fans are urging Jimbo Fisher to make a decision on his future
Topics:
The Ride w/Reusse
Leave A Comment
Recommended
Latest
Who will be the next closer for the Minnesota Twins? Part I: Trade candidates
Teams that make sense, the posting process, and way more about the Twins and Shohei Ohtani (ep 151)
Two CBs miss Falcons practice, Kendricks out Wednesday for Vikings
Everson Griffen will make his kids wait until high school to play football
Falcons’ pass rush will test Case Keenum’s pocket presence
Falcons RB Freeman will not be limited in return vs. Vikings
Can anyone make sense of this Timberwolves team?
Who will be the next closer for the Minnesota Twins? Part I: Trade candidates
Change at center helped Falcons, Vikings bounce back from collapses
Two CBs miss Falcons practice, Kendricks out Wednesday for Vikings
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse links – November 27