Ride w/Reusse links – December 19

By Emmanuel Hill | @mannyhill84 December 19, 2017 2:42 pm
Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill, center, stands on the sidelines during the second half an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
  • Jerry Kill retires from Rutgers after one season

  • Fans utter slurs at Damian Lillard as he leaves Target Center

  • Lane Kiffin gets a new 10 year deal with FAU

  • Mike Tomlin thinks NFL catch rule discussions will resume in the offseason

