LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Zulgad: Gophers AD hits potential home run by making unconventional hire
The problem with first-round receivers (ep. 314)
Wetmore: Joe Mauer had already earned his spot on list of greatest Twins
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse links – April 10
Blake Wheeler’s Kids Celebrate Shootout Winner
By
Chris Reuvers
|
@ChrisReuvers
April 18, 2018 5:24 pm
Topics:
The Ride w/Reusse
Recommended
Latest
Zulgad: Parise, Suter can only watch as Wild’s season nears another disappointing finish
Report: Wild’s Zach Parise to miss six-to-eight weeks with fractured sternum
The best-case-scenario Vikings schedule
Byron Buxton scratched from Twins’ lineup in Puerto Rico
Steal doesn't want apology for dirty hit
Migraines send Byron Buxton to the 10-day disabled list
1500ESPN draft simulation, Part 4: Six rounds and a trade scenario
Zulgad: Parise, Suter can only watch as Wild’s season nears another disappointing finish
Apology from officials is too little, too late as Jets prove to be a pain in the neck for Staal, Wild (with video)
The best-case-scenario Vikings schedule
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse links – April 10