Reuvers’ Mock Schedule 1.0 (only true mockers need to do it once)

The only professional mocker here at 1500 ESPN is me.

After hitting on 12 of the 16 games plus the BYE week last year, I am back at it.

Most schedule mockers think they know, but they have no idea. Here we go:

Week 1: San Fransisco – The 49ers come to town right away in what could be a playoff preview.

Week 2: @ Green Bay – No late season Lambeau trip this year.

Week 3: Miami – First AFC East opponent. Squish the Fish!!

Week 4: @ L.A. Rams (Thursday night) – Huge battle of two of the top NFC teams.

Week 5: @ Philadelphia – Rematch of the not so close NFC title game.

Week 6: Detroit – Lions gave the purple their lone home loss last year.

Week 7: @ Jets – Vikings travel to take on Teddy Bri…..or whoever they draft.

Week 8: Saints (Sunday Night) – Rematch of the best game of last year’s post-season.

Week 9: (BYE)

Week 10: Arizona – Sam Bradford makes his return to the Ziggy…..if he isn’t hurt by then.

Week 11: @ Chicago – Bears always a tough beat in the Windy City regardless of record.

Week 12: Green Bay – (Won’t be surprised if this matchup is moved to Thanksgiving night.)

Week 13: @ New England – Could this be a Super Bowl preview?????

Week 14: @ Seattle – Rebuilding year for the Seahawks good year to play them on the road.

Week 15: Bills – Watch out Minneapolis…The Bills Mafia is coming to town!!!

Week 16: @ Detroit – First non-Thanksgiving visit to Motown in 3 years.

Week 17: Chicago – For the third straight year the Vikings close at home to the Bears.

There you have it. Amateurs take note, leave the schedule mocking to us professionals.

Reuvers Out