LISTEN NOW

The Ride w/Reusse

Previous Story Reuvers’ Mock Schedule 1.0 (only true mockers need to do it once)

Ride w/Reusse Links – April 30

By Emmanuel Hill | @mannyhill84 April 30, 2018 6:13 pm
  • Corey Seager will miss the rest of the season after Tommy John surgery

  • Steph Curry likely to return for Game 2 against the Pelicans

  • Buccaneers are investigating threatening tweets toward their GM
    • Topics:
    The Ride w/Reusse



    The Ride w/Reusse

    Previous Story Reuvers’ Mock Schedule 1.0 (only true mockers need to do it once)