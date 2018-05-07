LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
With the draft in the books, here is the Vikings’ depth chart
Is Phil Hughes going to get his ‘stuff’ back?
Wetmore: Joe Mauer had already earned his spot on list of greatest Twins
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse Links – April 30
Ride w/Reusse Links – May 7
By
Emmanuel Hill
|
@mannyhill84
May 7, 2018 6:53 pm
On this day in history in 2002…
Also in 1995…
Topics:
The Ride w/Reusse Video
Recommended
Latest
Zulgad: Questions facing Vikings include does Alexander have a future in purple?
Report: Wolves make changes to coaching staff, cutting 3 staffers
Vikings sign four tryout players following rookie minicamp
Takeaways from Vikings Rookie Minicamp (ep. 323)
Vikings fifth-rounder Conklin shows good hands in rookie minicamp
Report: Wolves make changes to coaching staff, cutting 3 staffers
Zulgad: Questions facing Vikings include does Alexander have a future in purple?
Former NFL receiver Don Beebe hopes son Chad can follow Thielen’s footsteps
Vikings sign four tryout players following rookie minicamp
Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Gibson’s Good Outing, Reed’s Save Assist, Heads Up Joe Mauer
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse Links – April 30