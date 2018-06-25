LISTEN NOW

Ride w/Reusse Links – June 25

By Emmanuel Hill | @mannyhill84 June 25, 2018 5:39 pm
  • Carmelo Anthony exercises his $27.9 million player option.

  • Gene Steratore retires from NFL officiating, could be joining the CBS booth.

  • Jim Harbaugh invites Chris Webber to be honorary captain at Wolverines home game. Webber accepts.

