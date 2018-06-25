LISTEN NOW
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Is Kirk Cousins still an underdog?
Meet the quarterback guru who pushed Kirk Cousins over the top
Ranking every quarterback the Vikings face this season
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse Links – June 21
Ride w/Reusse Links – June 25
By
Emmanuel Hill
|
@mannyhill84
June 25, 2018 5:39 pm
Carmelo Anthony exercises his $27.9 million player option.
Gene Steratore retires from NFL officiating, could be joining the CBS booth.
Jim Harbaugh invites Chris Webber to be honorary captain at Wolverines home game. Webber accepts.
Topics:
The Ride w/Reusse
The Ride w/Reusse
Previous Story
Ride w/Reusse Links – June 21