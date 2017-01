In this BONUS episode of The Scoop, former Gophers head coach Jerry Kill joins 1500 ESPN’s Mackey & Judd Show with Doogie to discuss the firing of Tracy Claeys.

In the interview, Kill is extremely critical of University of Minnesota AD Mark Coyle and school president Eric Kaler. He also elaborated on non-football problems on campus include race and cultural issues and said he would never step foot inside TCF Bank Stadium or the Minnesota football facility ever again.