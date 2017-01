In this jam-packed episode of The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson dives into all of the latest big stories.

Pete Najarian joins to discuss the Gophers’ new head football coach, P.J. Fleck. Plus, Totino Grace head coach Jeff Ferguson, who knows Fleck, and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on various Wolves and NBA items.

And a Brian Dozier trade talk update.