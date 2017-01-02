LISTEN NOW
Is Tracy Claeys still in danger? Plus latest on Dozier and more (ep. 53)

By Phil Mackey | @PhilMackey January 2, 2017 10:23 pm

This episode of The Scoop with Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is recorded live from Fair State Brewing!

On this podcast, Doogie and Andy Carlson (Purple FTW Podcast) discuss the future of Tracy Claeys, where Gophers players could go in the draft, Gophers basketball recruiting, Minnesota Vikings players incentives, the latest on a potential Brian Dozier trade, Zach Parise’s back injury and a quick chat with Peter Heidorn, marketing manager of Fair State Brewing.

Website: https://fairstate.coop/
Twitter: @FairStateCoop

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

Topics:
brian dozier Gophers Podcast The Scoop Tracy Claeys Twins Vikings Wild Wolves
