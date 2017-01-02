Is Tracy Claeys still in danger? Plus latest on Dozier and more (ep. 53)

This episode of The Scoop with Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is recorded live from Fair State Brewing!

On this podcast, Doogie and Andy Carlson (Purple FTW Podcast) discuss the future of Tracy Claeys, where Gophers players could go in the draft, Gophers basketball recruiting, Minnesota Vikings players incentives, the latest on a potential Brian Dozier trade, Zach Parise’s back injury and a quick chat with Peter Heidorn, marketing manager of Fair State Brewing.

