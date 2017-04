Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is back for episode 69 of The Scoop featuring a couple of Minnesota-connected athletes looking to get drafted soon.

Former Gopher Jonah Pirsig joins the show to talk the NFL Draft process. Former Hopkins star, Nia Coffey, joins to talk about the WNBA Draft. Doogie also has updates on McKinley Wright’s recruitment status, what free agent the Vikings are still interested in, and tons of NFL Draft notes.

All that and more on this weeks episode of The Scoop!