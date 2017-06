This weeks big eightieth edition of The Scoop is full to the brim with guests.

Doogie has all the latest Wolves intel. Twins scouting director Sean Johnson joins to recap the draft. Sticking with the draft theme St. Cloud State’s Ryan Poehling joins to discuss being a potential first round pick in the upcoming NHL draft. Doogie is also joined by Vikings coaches Darrell Hazell and Kennedy Polamalu.

All that and more on this weeks episode of The Scoop!