P.J. Fleck, Brian Windhorst, Harrison Smith, and Jeff Reardon (ep. 85)

This may just be the biggest, most packed, most scoop filled episode of The Scoop yet!

Doogie is back from vacation and gets festivities started with the elite P.J. Fleck. Next up Doogie is joined by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst to discuss the breaking news that Kyrie wants the Wolves. With training camp just around the corner and a rumored mega-deal on the verge of being signed Harrison Smith joins the show. To bring us to the halfway point of the episode Doogie catches up with former Twin Jeff Reardon.

At the halfway mark Doogie heads to Vine Park Brewing and empties the notebook with podcast extraordinaire Andy Carlson. The show closes with Vine Park Brewery Owner Andy Grage.

All that and more on this weeks edition of The Scoop!