As Vikings training camp gets started Darren “Doogie” Wolfson drops episode 86 of The Scoop podcast.

Twins General Manager Thad Levine joins to discuss the upcoming trade deadline and gives some updates on injuries. Doogie is joined by Joe Schmit to talk about his day with Mike Zimmer at the Zimmer Ranch. DeLaSalle guard and just committed Gopher Gabe Kalscheur discusses committing to the U.

Plus more scoops on the Wolves, Vikings, and Gophers.

All that and more on this weeks The Scoop!