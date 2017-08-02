Glen Taylor and Rob Antony (ep. 87)

LISTEN NOW

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 August 2, 2017 12:03 am

No better way to break into a new month than with a brand new episode of The Scoop podcast.

On this weeks episode Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is joined by Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor to discuss a myriad of topics including extension talks with Andrew Wiggins. Fresh off the MLB trade deadline Twins Assistant General Manager Rob Antony joins the show to discuss the Twins’ moves at the deadline as well as what position they see top prospect Nick Gordon making his future at.

All that and more on this weeks episode of The Scoop!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren "Doogie" Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

