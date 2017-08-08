LISTEN NOW

Sam Mitchell, Alan Anderson, Derek Falvey, and Gable Steveson (ep. 88)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 August 8, 2017 10:50 pm

Coming in fresh is the 88th edition of The Scoop podcast with Darren “Doogie” Wolfson.

Sam Mitchell joins to discuss the Wolves and whether he’d make the Wiggy/Irving trade. Sticking with the NBA theme free agent Alan Anderson joins the show. Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey guests on the show. Wrapping up the guests is world juniors wrestling champ Gable Steveson, of Apple Valley High School.

Plus, plenty of notes on the Wolves, Twins, etc.

All that and more on this weeks edition of The Scoop

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

Previous Story Glen Taylor and Rob Antony (ep. 87)