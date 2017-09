Reunited and it feels so good. For just this week we’re bringing the new, notes, and interviews back together into one big podcast.

In episode 94 of The Scoop find out who the Timberwolves worked out this week. Joining Darren “Doogie” Wolfson on The Scoop this week are Wild VP Brent Flahr, Wolves Guard Jamal Crawford, and Twins GM Thad Levine.

All right here on The Scoop!