Another dose of double podcasts this week.

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is starting the week interviewing NBA Free Agent Alan Anderson, who has a message for the Wolves. Next up is the GM of the Twins, Thad Levine. Former Gopher Tyrone Carter joins Doogie and talks about making up with PJ Fleck. Lastly, Mike Guentzel joins to discuss how Gophers hockey training camp is going.

All that right here on The Scoop!