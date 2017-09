We’re back with the split pods and we’re starting things off with a packed episode of interviews.

Joining Darren “Doogie” Wolfson this week on The Scoop is former Steeler, and closeted Vikings fan, Ryan Harris. After that we get Twins heavy starting off with their GM Thad Levine. Brief chats with Joe Nathan and Justin Morneau wrap up the podcast.

All that right here on The Scoop!