LISTEN NOW

The Scoop

Previous Story Interviews: Derek Falvey, Thad Levine, Joel Maturi, Cris Collinsworth (ep. 92)

News and Notes: Vikings Cuts (ep. 93)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 September 1, 2017 11:26 pm

Now that the preseason is officially over it’s cut time and that means it’s the perfect time for the news and notes episode of The Scoop!

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is emptying out the notebook and there is plenty of info on free agent interest surrounding the Wolves. Injury updates for the Twins. Likely cuts and moves to take place this weekend for Vikings. Doogie has plenty from the Gophers football, basketball, and hockey teams. Lastly, a note or two from the playoff bound Lynx.

Plenty to listen for on this week’s Scoop podcast!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
Gophers Lynx Podcast The Scoop Timberwolves Twins Vikings
Leave A Comment



The Scoop

Previous Story Interviews: Derek Falvey, Thad Levine, Joel Maturi, Cris Collinsworth (ep. 92)