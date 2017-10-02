LISTEN NOW

Interviews: Glen Taylor and the Twins (ep 101)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 October 2, 2017 7:09 pm

We don’t stop at 100 on The Scoop. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson just keeps bringing all the latest in Minnesota sports.

On this weeks interview episode Doogie sits down with Glen Taylor to discuss the Lynx and the upcoming Wolves season, as well as an update on the Wiggins contract. Also on this episode Doogie is joined by some of the members of the playoff bound Twins including Thad Levine, James Rowson, Matt Belisle, and Trevor May.

Plus, some quick news and notes that includes an update on the Antoine Winfield Jr. injury.

All that and more right here on The Scoop!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

Topics:
Andrew Wiggins Antoine Winfield Jr glen taylor Lynx miguel sano Podcast thad levine The Scoop Timberwolves Twins Yankees
