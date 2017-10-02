Interviews: Glen Taylor and the Twins (ep 101)

We don’t stop at 100 on The Scoop. Darren “Doogie” Wolfson just keeps bringing all the latest in Minnesota sports.

On this weeks interview episode Doogie sits down with Glen Taylor to discuss the Lynx and the upcoming Wolves season, as well as an update on the Wiggins contract. Also on this episode Doogie is joined by some of the members of the playoff bound Twins including Thad Levine, James Rowson, Matt Belisle, and Trevor May.

Plus, some quick news and notes that includes an update on the Antoine Winfield Jr. injury.

All that and more right here on The Scoop!