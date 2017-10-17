LISTEN NOW

Jamal Crawford, Joe Hedstrom, and Injury Updates (ep. 103)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 October 17, 2017 10:08 pm

The Scoop is back with a brand new packed full edition.

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is joined by Jamal Crawford to preview the upcoming Wolves season. Hopkins center Joe Hedstrom joins the podcast to discuss his decision to commit to Wisconsin.

Find out about the scout the Twins lost, the Wolves’ early trade market interest, an injury update on Tyler Sheehy, as well as an update on the medical redshirt of Antoine Winfield Jr. Plus, tons more on the Twins, Wolves, Vikings, Gophers football, hoops, and men’s hockey.

All that right here on this edition of The Scoop!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

Topics:
Badgers Gophers jamal crawford Joe Hedstrom Podcast The Scoop Timberwolves Twins Vikings
