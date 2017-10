We’re only doing one episode this week but that means you also get a packed full episode of The Scoop!

On this weeks episode Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is joined by former Gopher Jim Carter to talk about his fight with the U of M’s Board of Regents. Sam Mitchell also joins to discuss the shiny new Andrew Wiggins contract.

Doogie also has notes on the Wolves, Vikings, Twins, Gophers Football, and Gophers hoops including who they’re holding a “secret” scrimmage against!

All right here on The Scoop!