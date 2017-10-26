News & Notes: George Karl and Wolves, Twins, Vikings, and Gophers notes (ep. 105)

LISTEN NOW

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 October 26, 2017 10:31 pm

The Scoop returns for a second time this week for a packed full episode of all the news and notes you can handle.

First off though, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is joined by George Karl to talk about the Wolves and other NBA talking points.

Doogie then empties the notebook with all the latest on the local squads. Find out if the Wolves are in on Suns guard Eric Bledsoe. Who else did the Twins talk to and who didn’t they talk to on the pitching coach search. Also, Doogie has the info on the former Gopher football starter that’s retiring.

All that and a lot more on The Scoop!

