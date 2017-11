In Episode 106 of The Scoop Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is joined by two guests and drops plenty of notes on the local squads.

Wild VP Brent Flahr stops by for early season evaluations and updates on Charlie Coyle and Zach Parise. Hopkins basketball player Zeke Nnaji, who has offers from both the Gophers and the Badgers, stops by the podcast.

Doogie also has lots of notes on the Wolves, Twins, Vikings, and Gophers.

All right here on The Scoop!