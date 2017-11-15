LISTEN NOW

Chase Roullier, Richard Coffey, & Twins hot stove (ep. 109)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 November 15, 2017 6:07 pm

With all the sports news flying in fast Darren “Doogie” Wolfson sits down with a couple figures from the local sports scene and dishes on some of the local squads.

First up is a local boy the Vikings just went against in Washington’s offensive lineman Chase Roullier, who graduated from Burnsville. After that Doogie sat down with Richard Coffey to talk about Gophers basketball’s 2-0 start to the season.

It wouldn’t be a Scoop episode without some scoops so Doogie dishes plenty on Twins hot stove chatter.

