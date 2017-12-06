LISTEN NOW

Jamal Crawford on Wolves, Twins notes, and Fran Fraschilla on the Gophers (ep. 113)

By Derek Wetmore | @DerekWetmore December 6, 2017 12:24 pm

Minnesota sports is buzzing right now and Darren “Doogie” Wolfson has some updates on the lasest Scoop podcast! This week Doogie welcomes Jamal Crawford and Fran Fraschilla to the podcast.

Crawford speaks about returning to play the Clippers, and calming down Wolves fans.

Fraschilla did the Gophers-Miami game, and he talks about what he sees in this year’s Gophers.

Plus, there’s plenty to get to on Twins hot stove, Wolves, Gophers football and basketball. All here on the latest episode of the Scoop!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

