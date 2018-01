Just in time for some pregame listening before tonights Wolves/Thunder matchup Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is joined by Glen Taylor.

The Wolves/Lynx owner discusses trade talk, almost buying the Vikings, and the Cheryl Reeve extension. Also, on this episode of The Scoop is plenty of notes on the Wolves, Twins, Gophers, and Vikings.

