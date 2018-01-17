LISTEN NOW

The Scoop

Previous Story Glen Taylor (ep. 121)

Randy Edsall, Stefon Diggs’ college coach, and Wolves trade rumors (ep. 122)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 January 17, 2018 10:49 pm

Now that everybody has come down a bit from the Minneapolis Miracle Darren “Doogie” Wolfson returns for another packed full episode of The Scoop!

Current UConn head coach and former Maryland head coach Randy Edsall joined the show to share some Stefon Diggs stories. Doogie then discusses whether those Blake Griffin/KAT trade rumors are true, the Gophers adding a familiar name to the Preferred Walk-On list, Twins hot stove talk, and Vikings injury updates.

All that and more right here on this edition of The Scoop!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
Blake Griffin Eagles Gophers KAT Minneapolis Miracle NFC Championship Podcast Randy Edsall saints Stefon Diggs The Scoop Twins Vikings Wolves
Leave A Comment



The Scoop

Previous Story Glen Taylor (ep. 121)