So Doogie lied a little last episode when he said it was the last one of April. Here we are on the eve of May with one last episode of the month.

Doogie is joined by Twins CBO Derek Falvey who discusses the 9-14 start and provides some injury updates. Doogie also catches up with Lakeville North OL Bryce Benhart, who has 13 big-time offers, to talk about his recruitment process.

Also, plenty of scoops on the Twins, Vikings, Wolves, Gophers, and more.

All right here on this episode of The Scoop!