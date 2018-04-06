LISTEN NOW

George Karl, Max Kepler, James Rowson, and Garvin Alston (ep. 138)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 April 6, 2018 7:51 pm

It’s our version of the Friday afternoon news-dump where Darren “Doogie” Wolfson brings you episode 138 of The Scoop podcast.

In this edition Doogie is joined by former NBA Head Coach George Karl to discuss Thibs, the challenges of coaching, Wiggins, the playoff, and more. With the boys of summer at home for a week Doogie catches up with Max Kepler, James Rowson, and Garvin Alston.

We’ve also got notes on the Vikings, Twins, and Gophers. Also, find out what Twin turned down an extension offer this past winter.

All that on this edition of The Scoop!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

Topics:
