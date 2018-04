We escape the early April snow for the 137th edition of The Scoop podcast.

Darren “Doogie” Wolfson is joined by former Gophers Steven Richardson and Jonathan Celestin to talk about the draft process. With the NHL season winding down and the playoffs just around the corner Wild VP Brent Flahr joins to talk playoffs, Spurgeon’s injury, losing Suter, and more.

Doogie ends the podcast with lots of Vikings draft notes and more.

All that on this edition of The Scoop!