The Scoop

Latavius Murray, Casey Mittelstadt, and Tucker Hibbert (ep. 150)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 May 30, 2018 5:51 pm

We’ve made it to episode 150 and we’re bringing plenty of guests for this edition of The Scoop!

Vikings running back Latavius Murray joins Doogie. Minnesota native and former Gopher, and now current Buffalo Sabre, Casey Mittelstadt stops by. We round out the guests with current Minnesota resident and 14-time Winter X-Games medalist Tucker Hibbert.

Doogie has plenty of notes on the Vikings, Wolves, and Twins as well as local NBA and MLB draft prospects.

All that right here on episode 150 of The Scoop podcast!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

Topics:
The Scoop

