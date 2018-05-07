Pitino, Fleck, and Motzko as well as Quinn Carroll and Tyler Wahl (ep. 145)

It’s finally time for the first episode of May and along with that comes a packed episode 145 of The Scoop!

Joining Doogie for brief chats are Gopher coaches Richard Pitino, PJ Fleck, and Bob Motzko. Doogie then has longer chats with Edina OL Quinn Carroll, who recently committed to Notre Dame, and Lakeville North guard Tyler Wahl, who has hoops offers from the Gophers and the Badgers.

Notes on the Wolves and their first draft workout this week and staff changes as well as notes on Gophers hoops.

All that right here on this edition of The Scoop!