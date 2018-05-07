Pitino, Fleck, and Motzko as well as Quinn Carroll and Tyler Wahl (ep. 145)

LISTEN NOW

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 May 7, 2018 8:36 pm

It’s finally time for the first episode of May and along with that comes a packed episode 145 of The Scoop!

Joining Doogie for brief chats are Gopher coaches Richard Pitino, PJ Fleck, and Bob Motzko. Doogie then has longer chats with Edina OL Quinn Carroll, who recently committed to Notre Dame, and Lakeville North guard Tyler Wahl, who has hoops offers from the Gophers and the Badgers.

Notes on the Wolves and their first draft workout this week and staff changes as well as notes on Gophers hoops.

All that right here on this edition of The Scoop!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

Bob Motzko Gophers gophers football Gophers Hockey Gophers hoops pj fleck Podcast richard pitino The Scoop Thibs tom thibodeau Wolves



