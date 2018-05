Doogie is back with a little mid-week podcast action.

Joining Doogie is Twins assistant GM Rob Antony as well Hopkins guard Paige Bueckers to talk about new Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen and more. Wisconsin guard, and Maple Grove native, Brad Davison joins this weeks episode.

Doogie also has plenty of Wolves draft steam.

All that and more on this weeks episode of The Scoop!